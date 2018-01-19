Colleen Nicols of Riverhead passed away on Jan. 17 at the age of 83.

She was the beloved wife of the late Howard; loving mother of Colleen Murphy (Kieran), Gregory Nicols (Susan), Eileen Ingrassia (Jack), and Gail Tumulty (Bill); cherished grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of 12.

Colleen was a longtime employee of Swezey’s Dept. Store in Riverhead.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Jan. 21, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Robertaccio Funeral Home in Patchogue. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, at Mary Immaculate Church in Bellport. Interment will take place at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments