William K. Tuthill, 76, of Somers, N.Y. passed away peacefully Jan. 11 in his sleep at Putnam Hospital, Carmel Hamlet, N.Y. after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. His brother, Bruce; sister-in-law, Ellen and the chaplin were by his side when he earned his angel wings.

Born in Greenport, on Feb. 21, 1941, Bill grew up on his parent’s farm on Tuthills Lane in Aquebogue and attended Riverhead High School (Class of ‘58) and graduated from the State University of New York at Farmingdale.

Bill was predeceased by his parents W. Corwin and Ruth F. Tuthill. He leaves behind his brother, Bruce Tuthill and his wife, Ellen Lee, of West Hartford, Conn.; his daughter, Ruthellen Hakanson of Northport; his son, Kenneth Tuthill of Lumberton, N.C., and several grandchildren and nieces.

Bill worked as a health physicist for many years at Brookhaven National Laboratory and later provided similar services to public utility companies along the east coast during refueling of nuclear facilities. His real joy, however, always remained in farming and eventually he returned to the North Fork where he worked on a local farm following his dream to be a farmer.

Bill loved all water sports and was fortunate to spend summers at his parent’s home in Waterview Terrace on Peconic Bay in Jamesport. He will always be remembered with his original mahogany boat, the “Hot Potato.”

A private memorial service will be held in the spring at the Old Steeple Community Church Cemetery in Aquebogue.

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the entire staff of Somers Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for the extraordinary care and kindness they gave to Bill and his family.

Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Old Steeple Community Church, P.O. Box 154 Aquebogue, NY 11931.

