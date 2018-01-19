Driver extricated after two-car crash in Calverton Friday

Two cars collided at the intersection of River Road and Edwards Avenue in Calverton, closing it for about an hour on Friday afternoon.

According to the fire and police personnel on scene, the 84-year-old driver of a 2003 Toyota sport utility vehicle was heading east on River Road, when it collided with the Chevrolet Impala at about 1:45 p.m.

The Riverhead Fire Department’s heavy-rescue squad extricated the driver from the Chevy, according to Fire Chief Kevin Brooks. Two other people in the Chevy were able to get out on their own.

Police report no serious injuries. Three ambulances responded to the scene.

The Impala sustained most of the damage and was towed from the scene.

No tickets were issued.

Meanwhile, police and fire officials detoured traffic. The road was reopened by 3 p.m.

Photo caption: The Chevrolet Impala sustained most of the damage after a crash with an SUV Friday afternoon. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

