Emily C. Wiegand of Jamesport died Jan. 21 at her home. She was 81.

The daughter of Norman and Marie Yeomans, she was born Feb. 8, 1936, in Queens and was a homemaker.

Family members said Ms. Wiegand enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Riverhead Garden Club.

Predeceased by her husband, Edwin, Ms. Wiegand is survived by her daughters, Theresa Brown, Patti Sellitti and Diane McKeon and seven grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Jan. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 23, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury.

Memorial donations may be made to Birthright of Peconic, 99 West Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY 11946.

Comments

comments