Werner Kempf died at his home on Jan. 14 after undergoing open heart surgery several months ago.

He is survived by his beloved sister and brother, Anni Christi Huegel and Gerhard Kempf, and their families. He is also survived by his four-legged companion, Sasha (a schnoodle), who had been with Werner for 11 years.

Werner’s family resides in his birthplace of Germany. He came to the United States as a young man, became a naturalized citizen in 1965 and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1967. He worked for several companies as a photo finisher, most recently at CVS in Riverhead.

Werner was a resident of the Saddle Lakes Community in Riverhead for the past 17 years. Many of his friends and neighbors looked forward to seeing he and Sasha on their daily walks. A

Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 14, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations to Bideawee in Westhampton are appreciated.

