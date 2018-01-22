Helen Chihlas of Southold died Jan. 20 at the age of 81.

Helen was born in Lymassol, Cyprus, on Oct. 4, 1936, and emigrated to the United States with her family when she was 11. After growing up in Manhattan, Helen moved to Queens, where she found the love of her life. She married John Chihlas on May 21, 1961, in Corona, Queens. From there they moved to New Hyde Park, where they raised their family for 25 years.

Helen is mourned by her husband of 56 years, John, of Southold; her son, Peter Chihlas of Lansdale, Pa.; her daughter, Vicki Lampeas, and son-in-law, Pete, of Lloyd Harbor, N.Y.; her sister, Anthousa Minuti, and brother-in-law, Nedo, of Milan, Italy; and her grandchildren, Joshua, Christopher, Stavros and Eleni, whom she loved dearly and enjoyed immensely.

After living an amazing life surrounded by family, at 3:06 p.m. on the 20th, Helen gently faded away, bathed in winter sunshine and love.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Jan. 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m. at Sts. Anargyroi, Taxiarchis and Gerasimos Greek Orthodox Church in Greenport. Interment will follow at East Marion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

