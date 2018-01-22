Thomas Michael Anderson succumbed to a long-term illness on Jan. 19, 2018, at the age of 82. He was surrounded by his loving partner, Robin Saulle, and his devoted family.

He was a proud U.S. Marine and union member of Local 15D Operating Engineers as a surveyor.

He is survived by his son, William Anderson, and William’s mother, Joyce Anderson. He is also survived by his sister, Averil Wertz; niece Nicole Wertz Alloway; great-niece Eleanora; nephew Michael Wertz (Jennifer); great-nephew William Wolfgang; and great-niece Winter Willow.

He will be sorely missed by Mary, Joe and Jessica Feno, as well as by his loyal dog, Moses; Gordie the pig; and the Green Pond Girls.

