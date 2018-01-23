Charles M. Oldani of Mattituck died on Jan. 8, 2018, at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore after suffering a stroke four days earlier. He was 90 years old.

Born on Sept. 30, 1927, in St. Louis, Mo. to Carlo G. and Rosa C. (Longoni) Oldani, he grew up on “The Hill,” which is a famous Italian section of St. Louis and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball team fan.

From 1945 to 1948, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard and was honorably discharged as an electronics technician first mate (ET/1C). He later attended Washington University in St. Louis where he received his bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering.

For 32 years he was an engineer with IBM Federal Systems Division. At IBM, he helped develop the first air traffic control system and later worked on development of computer systems for the Hubble Space Telescope. As a result, he won numerous awards at IBM for assisting world governments’ air traffic control systems in the Soviet Union, Iran, Australia and Great Britain.

He was a member of IEEE – Professional Engineers Association.

A resident of Derwood, Md. from 1959 to 1995, he has lived in Mattituck full time for the past 22 years.

Charles is survived by his wife Dorothy (née Norris) whom he married Oct. 22, 1955, in Corona, Queens, New York; three children, Margaret R. “Maggie” Stalfort of Wilmington, N.C., Carlo W. Oldani of New Bern, N.C. and David J. Oldani of Felton, Del.; five grandchildren, Timothy Lynch Oldani, Jaime C. Stalfort, Natalie A. Oldani, Mia J. Oldani and Charles W. Oldani; three nieces and five nephews. He was predeceased by siblings: Claude S. Oldani of Florissant, Mo. and Mary J. Sly of San Jose, Calif.

The family received visitors Jan. 11 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Friday, Jan. 12, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment, with U.S. Coast Guard honors, took place at Calverton National Cemetery.

