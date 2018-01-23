Former Aquebogue resident George F. Eisenhardt, 77, of Oakdale died Jan. 22, 2018.

Born in Brooklyn, Mr. Eisenhardt was raised in Howard Beach and served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves for eight years. He worked as a mechanical contractor for many years and owned and operated Klepper, Eisenhardt and Andrews Construction Corp.

Mr. Eisenhardt is survived by his wife, Penny; his three daughters, Robin, of Virginia, Kim Bradley and her husband, Brian, of Sayville, and Georgiana, of Great River; four grandchildren, Autumn and Ashton Bradley and Erica and Jeremy Damone; as well as his two siblings, Mildred Knopf of Sayville and William Eisenhardt Jr. of Georgia.

Friends and relatives will gather Friday, Jan. 26, from 2 to 4:30 and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D’Andrea Funeral Home in West Sayville, where a service will be held at 8 p.m. The Rev. Richard Allen, pastor of Sayville United Methodist Church, will officiate. A private cremation will follow.

Contributions made in Mr. Eisenhardt’s name to either Kent Animal Shelter, 2259 River Road, Calverton, NY 11733 or Good Shepherd Hospice, 110 Bi-County Blvd., Suite 114, Farmingdale, NY 11735, are appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

