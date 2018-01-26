Supervisor calls for intergovernmental meeting with other Riverhead boards

In an effort to improve communication between Riverhead Town’s three boards, Town Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith has scheduled an intergovernmental meeting for next month.

The Town Board will meet with both the Planning Board and Zoning Board of appeals to discuss topics of common interest, the supervisor said in a press release.

“This meeting will allow us to improve intergovernmental communication and collaboration among our Boards,” Ms. Jens-Smith said in the release. “After all, land use has important economic, social and environmental consequences to the residents of our town. Publicly discussing how we want our town to grow is important to our future.”

The meeting is set for Thursday, Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the Town Board Meeting room located at 200 Howell Avenue.

Comments

comments