Riverhead Blotter: Stolen debit card leads to ID theft arrest

Riverhead Town police arrested Nicole Letizia at headquarters for felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and misdemeanor third-degree identity theft following an investigation of a stolen debit card around 5:30 p.m. last Thursday, officials said.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for trespassing Saturday.

Alexander Lopez Guzman, 34, reportedly damaged a window and screen at a home on Lincoln Street in Riverhead and entered without permission around 7 p.m., officials said.

He was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree trespassing, both misdemeanors. He also had an active arrest warrant.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for menacing Sunday in Riverhead.

Sean Mockler, 36, reportedly harassed someone at a Griffing Avenue home around 10:20 a.m., officials said. He was arraigned and released, officials said.

He was charged with second-degree menacing and a violation.

• Omar Wilson was arrested for misdemeanor second-degree menacing around 8:50 a.m. on Osborn Avenue last Tuesday, officials said.

• A 15-year-old male was arrested for menacing at Little Flower in Wading River around 11:15 p.m. last Tuesday and was later released on an appearance ticket, official said.

• Alexa Stewart, 28, of Jamesport was arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny around 3:50 p.m. last Thursday for stealing from Walmart on County Road 58, officials said. She was released on an appearance ticket.

• John Angelo Jr. was arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny at Gala Fresh Farms around 4:55 p.m. Monday, officials said. He was released on an appearance ticket and turned over to the Nassau County Police Department on an outstanding warrant, police said.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for driving with a suspended license in Riverhead Friday. Dylan Jefferson, 23, was stopped on Marcy Avenue around 9:05 p.m. for an expired registration and police noticed his car smelled like marijuana, officials said. When approached by police, he said he “has weed in his car” and officers found marijuana in the driver’s seat and learned he had a suspended license, officials said. He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and two violations.

• Ruby Wesley was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Riverhead last Thursday. She was traveling westbound on Hubbard Avenue around 10:25 a.m. when police noticed she had a suspended license and something hanging from her rearview mirror, obstructing her view, officials said. She was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, multiple violations and was also found to have an active Suffolk County bench warrant.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

