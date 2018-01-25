Riverhead Fire Department battles gas station fire in Calverton

Riverhead fire department volunteers battled a fire at the Exxon gas station on Edwards Avenue in Calverton for nearly an hour Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials responded to a report of a fire at the gas station, located just north of the Long Island Expressway, about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Riverhead Fire Chief Kevin Brooks said the “main body” of the fire was knocked out shortly after 4 p.m. The flames rose through the roof of the gas station.

The fire was completely extinguished about 4:30 p.m.

The Flanders and Wading River fire departments are assisting at the scene. Ambulance officials from Riverhead, Manorville and Shirley were also on scene.

No injuries had been reported at 4:25 p.m., Chief Brooks said.

National Grid, the Brookhaven Town fire marshal and the Suffolk County Arson Squad was on the scene. The cause of fire is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.

Top Caption: Fire officials on the scene in Calverton. (Credit: Krysten Massa)

Comments

comments