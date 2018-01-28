Southampton Blotter: Traffic stop leads to three drug arrests

Three individuals were arrested on multiple counts of drug possession last Saturday during a traffic stop on East Main Street in Riverhead, according to Southampton Town police.

A small quantity of crack cocaine was spotted in plain view in the seat next to the vehicle’s driver, 28-year-old Matthew Laspia of Westhampton Beach, police said. An additional small quantity of crack cocaine and a glass pipe were found near passenger Louise Reeves, 36, of Riverside, police said.

Eddie Buckley of Riverhead, 62, was found to be carrying a glass pipe and a small quantity of crack cocaine, police said.

Mr. Laspia was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a violation. Ms. Reeves was charged with two counts of the same possession charge and Mr. Buckley was charged with three counts of the possession charge, according to police.

• A Riverhead man was arrested on a drunken driving charge last Thursday on Flanders Road in Riverside, according to police.

Marvin Cojon-Can, 27, was stopped for multiple traffic violations and police found he was driving in an intoxicated condition, officials said. He was charged with four violations in addition to DWI, police said.

• A Northampton man was arrested Jan. 11 after he refused to pull over, then fled from police near Lake Avenue in Northampton, according to police.

Travaun Brumsey, 29, did not stop his vehicle for police responding to multiple traffic violations, officials said. He turned onto Lake Avenue from County Road 51, then onto Wildwood Trail and ultimately stopped in a driveway, police said. When he attempted to jump over a fence, an officer used a Taser on him, causing him to fall, after which he complied with verbal commands, police said.

Mr. Brumsey was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for evaluation. After he was cleared, he was taken to police headquarters for processing, according to police.

Mr. Brumsey was charged with resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, as well as several violations, police said.

• A Riverhead man was arrested on two counts of DWI early last Wednesday after being stopped for an equipment violation on County Road 104 in Northampton, according to police.

Matthew Murphy, 56, was found to have an open 12-ounce can of beer underneath his seat, police said. He was found to be intoxicated and, police said, had one prior DWI conviction within the last 10 years. Mr. Murphy’s vehicle was seized and he was brought to police headquarters for processing and arraignment later that morning.

• Henry Perez-Guevara, 22, of Southampton was arrested on a drug possession charge last Thursday after he was stopped for multiple traffic violations while driving along Bell Avenue in Flanders, police said.

An investigation revealed he was carrying cocaine in his pocket, officials said.

Mr. Perez-Guevara was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• Joseph Condon, 22, of Selden was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Friday. He was parked at the Wildwood Lake boat ramp in Northampton and was found to have a cartridge of concentrated cannabis, police said.

He was also charged with a violation, according to police.

• Miguel Domingo-Pascual, 21, of Riverhead was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and nine violations last Thursday after a traffic stop on Old Quogue Road in Riverside revealed that his license had been revoked, police said.

• Darian Stewart, 24, of Mastic Beach was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation last Wednesday during a traffic stop in Riverside, according to police.

Officers discovered that Ms. Stewart’s license had been suspended 17 times on five separate dates for failure to answer a summons in Suffolk County and Riverhead courts, according to police. Her vehicle was impounded, police said.

• Deron Jones, 27, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle last Monday on Flanders Road in Flanders following a traffic stop for a violation, according to police.

Mr. Jones was found to be driving with a suspended license, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

