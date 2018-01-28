Police: Flanders man charged in Calverton burglary

A Flanders man was charged with burglarizing a home on Twomey Avenue in Calverton Sunday morning.

Police received a call shortly before 7 a.m. about a burglary in progress at the home, where a man unknown to the homeowner entered the residence and removed cash.

Riverhead detectives said an investigation led to the arrest of 40-year-old Joseph Budriss of Flanders, who was charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony.

He is expected to be held overnight for a Monday morning arraignment in Riverhead Justice Court.

