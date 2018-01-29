Joan M. DiLeone of Southold died Jan. 26 at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue on at the age of 82.

She was born in New Gretna, N.J. July 27, 1935, to Siri (Solderling) and Earling Holt. On May 4, 1958, she married Michael C. DiLeone in Merrick, and together they made their home in Amity Harbor and West Babylon before moving the North Fork over 20 years ago.

On the North Fork, she was a member of the Southold Historical Society and used to give tours of the Horton Point Lighthouse during the summer and the historic kitchen during the winter months.

She loved nature encounters with deer, playing the piano, Elvis and painting.

Surviving are her husband Michael; three children, Gary (Jennifer) DiLeone, Lorraine (Frank) Pepe and Jennifer (Gary) Ruta; two sisters, Carol Mapleson of Port Richie, Fla. and Patricia Kohlhepp of East Setauket and 11 grandchildren, John, Michael, Frank, Joanne, Marc, Richie, Nicole, Kaila, Stephanie, Steven and Samantha and nine great-grandchildren, Vincent, Nick, Kaylee, Aliana, Alexis, Seven, Bella, Ben and Maddy.

The family received friends on Jan. 29 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services commenced at, officited by the Rev. George Summers.

This is a paid notice.

