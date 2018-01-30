Riverhead High School’s ‘Empty Bowls’ to raise money for food pantry

With the cold winter weather not letting up much, a warm bowl of soup is the perfect dinner on any night. But on Thursday, a hot bowl of soup will fill not only your stomach, but also meet a need by raising money for a local food pantry.

During the Empty Bowls event at Riverhead High School, students in the high school cooking club will offer homemade soup, served in handmade bowls, crafted by ceramics students. The bowl is yours to bring home.

Soups on the menu include broccoli cheddar, Italian minestrone and loaded baked potato.

It costs between $3 and $10 each, depending on the bowl you choose.

The high school jazz band will serenade diners Thursday night, and student art will be on display and for sale.

All proceeds will benefit the Phillips Avenue Elementary School’s food pantry. Created in 2015, it aims to provide food to local families in need.

The event, which will take place in the high school cafeteria, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

