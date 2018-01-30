Clarence A. Hicks, 76, of Riverhead died Jan. 26 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

The son of Lena (Morris) and George Hicks, he was born May 10, 1941, in Powhatan, Va. He worked as a mason.

Mr. Hicks is survived by his wife, Irene (née Hughes), and daughters, Vanessa Clayton, Brenda Hicks and Melody Grant.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Jan. 31, at First Baptist Church in Riverhead, followed by a service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

Arrangements were in the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Condolences may be left at tuthillfh.com.

