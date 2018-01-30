Lifelong Riverhead resident John Roger McCabe III died Jan. 27 at the Kanas Center for Hospice in Quiogue. He was 85.

The son of John and Katherine (Scully) McCabe, he was born April 17, 1932, in Riverhead. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1950 and attended Alfred State College.

On May 11, 1957, he married Sophie Costantini at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Mr. McCabe served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1951 to 1954. He worked as a Verizon salesman and also for the Riverhead Central School District as a culinary courier.

He was a former Riverhead Library board member, a member of the Telephone Pioneers, a past president of Riverhead Lions Club, and a Eucharistic minister at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Family members said he loved his church, his family and reading.

Mr. McCabe is survived by his wife, Sophie; his daughters, Susan (John) Kennedy of Ridge and Diane (James) Duffy of Holtsville; five grandchildren, Andrew, Timothy and Sean Kennedy and Ryan and Kimberly Duffy.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Feb. 1, from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

This is a paid notice.

