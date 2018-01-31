<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Congressman Lee Zeldin paid tribute to Lyle Wells, who died in an apparent farming accident last Thursday, while on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Addressing the Speaker of the House, Mr. Zeldin noted how the Wells family had farmed for over 350 years and how Mr. Wells had been a leader in the farming community and was the former president of the Long Island Farm Bureau.

“Lyle was taken from our community too soon,” he said in a prepared speech.

Mr. Wells died in a workplace accident on his farm last Thursday. He was 62.

“He positively led and left a great impact and legacy on the next generation of farmers who really do need to be better cultivated and given that opportunity to be able to thrive.”

A memorial service will be held for Mr. Wells on Thursday at 11 a.m. Though it was originally going to be held at the Wells Homestead Acres in Aquebogue, it is now going to be held at Martha Clara Vineyard on Sound Avenue.

His children have created the Lyle C. Wells Passion for Agriculture Fund to support aspiring farmers who are studying or beginning their careers in agriculture.

“We will pray for Lyle’s family. We are thinking about Lyle, and he will certainly be looking over what hopefully will be 350 more years of great farming on that family farm,” Mr. Zeldin said.

