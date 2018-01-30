Cops: Police seek suspect in possession of stolen pickup truck

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a man spotted in surveillance video driving a stolen pickup truck.

The 1996 Ford Ranger was stolen sometime between Dec. 28 and Dec. 31 when a suspect broke into a locked, gated area on Riverhead School District property, according to Riverhead Town police. On Jan. 7 at approximately 7:56 p.m., a man pictured above was spotted in possession of the truck at the Speedway Gas Station on County Road 58.

The suspect was described as black and in his early to mid-60s, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500, ext. 332. Tips can’t also be sent to police by mail by writing to:

Riverhead Police Department

210 Howell Avenue

Riverhead, N.Y. 11901

Attention: Detective division

Comments

comments