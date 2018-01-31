Riverhead Town police are looking for information about a man who tried to steal a shopping cart full of electronic merchandise from the Walmart on County Road 58 last month.

Police said the man filled up the cart full of televisions and other electronics and then tried to leave without paying on Dec. 23 at about 4:15 p.m. Store employees confronted him, and he ran into the parking lot and left. He fled in a white 2001 Ford F150 pickup truck.

Police described the suspect as a white man with a medium build and wearing eyeglasses. He has facial hair and is possibly in his early to mid-30s, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contacted the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500 ext. 332, or write the detective division at 210 Howell Avenue, Riverhead, NY, 11901.

Photo caption: The suspect was caught on video surveillance trying to leave the Walmart without paying for a cart full of electronics. (Courtesy photo)

