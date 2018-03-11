Southampton Blotter: Man busted with cocaine hidden in baby’s shoe

A Riverhead man was arrested last Monday after police found a bag of cocaine hidden inside a baby’s shoe inside the center console of the man’s vehicle during a traffic stop in Riverside, according to Southampton Town police.

Kilder Ortega-Dubon, 28, was stopped along Lake Avenue near the traffic circle when he was found to be driving without a license and a registration that had been suspended on two occasions, police said. Police searched the vehicle and found a clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, and marijuana inside a small shoe inside the center console.

Mr. Ortega-Dubon was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a violation, police said.

• A Riverhead man was arrested last Monday after giving a false name while being questioned about a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle he was in, according to police.

Zachary Camerzell, 25, was the passenger in a vehicle parked at the Valero gas station on Peconic Avenue in Riverside, police said. He allegedly gave a false name and information “due to not being sure if he had any charges pending on him,” police said.

He was charged with misdemeanor second-degree criminal impersonation and a violation, police said.

• Two Riverhead residents were arrested on drug possession charges during a traffic stop on Peconic Avenue in Riverhead, according to New York State Police.

Alysia Ramos, 23, was stopped for multiple traffic infractions when police found that she and her passenger, Warren Booker, 26, had a quantity of marijuana and “residual amount” of cocaine.

Ms. Ramos was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, police said. Mr. Booker was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a violation, police said. Both were issued tickets to appear at Southampton Town Justice Court at a later date.

• Joseph Condon, 22, of Selden was arrested for drunken driving Feb. 19 after he was stopped for multiple traffic infractions near the traffic circle at County Road 104 and County Road 31 in Flanders, according to state police.

Mr. Condon was found to be intoxicated and in possession of marijuana, police said. He was charged with misdemeanor DWI and fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, police said.

• Milton Guazhambo-Ortiz, 29, of Riverhead was arrested for drunken driving Feb. 23 after he was stopped for a violation near Exit 71 on the Long Island Expressway, according to state police. He was charged with aggravated DWI and transported to police headquarters in Riverside, police said.

• Megan Finne, 33, was arrested under Leandra’s Law for drunken driving with a child in the vehicle Feb. 23 on Route 25 in Wading River, according to state police. She was charged with aggravated DWI with a child in the vehicle with one prior conviction, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

