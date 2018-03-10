Riverhead Blotter: Crack cocaine, marijuana found during traffic stop

Riverhead Town police arrested a man for drug possession in Riverhead last Tuesday.

After Jermie Briggs, 40, was stopped for failing to signal when making a right turn from Zion Street onto Hubbard Avenue around 6:30 p.m., police learned he was in possession of crack cocaine and marijuana, officials said.

Mr. Briggs, of Riverhead, was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a violation.

• Zachary Marini was arrested at police headquarters at 10:40 a.m. Monday and charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree strangulation, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor third-degree assault, officials said.

• Sean Mockler, 36, was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief at 12:50 p.m. last Tuesday at police headquarters and was later arraigned in Riverhead Justice Court, officials said.

• Aaron Faria, 43, was charged with one count of third-degree burglary, a felony, in connection with a Nov. 11, 2017, burglary at the Speedway gas station on Route 25A.

At the time, police at the time said they were alerted to an alarm at the gas station shortly before 4:15 a.m. and found a glass door there had been smashed. Surveillance footage showed the suspect exiting a dark colored pickup truck and throwing a brick through the door. The suspect stole scratch-off lottery tickets and fled the area, police said at the time.

• Police arrested a Riverhead woman for driving while intoxicated in Riverhead last Thursday.

Pilar Milton, 29, was stopped for veering into oncoming traffic while making a turn near Maple Avenue at 7:55 p.m. and police learned she was intoxicated, officials said.

She was charged with misdemeanor DWI.

• Two people were arrested for drug possession on Hubbard Avenue around 2:35 a.m. last Wednesday, officials said.

Taylor Mahoney was found in possession of heroin, marijuana and crack cocaine and was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, officials said.

Drew Hoffman was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, police said.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for stealing from Sally Beauty Supply on Route 58 last Wednesday.

Anthony Bianco, 36, reportedly entered the store around 4:35 p.m., put a $10 tube of lipstick in his pants pocket and left the store without paying for it. He then got into a car driven by someone else, but was stopped and interviewed by police, who noticed the tube of lipstick on the floor of the passenger seat, officials said.

Mr. Bianco was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny, taken to headquarters and released on a desk appearance ticket, officials said.

Later that day, at 8:05 p.m., Mr. Bianco tackled a woman to the ground at a home on Middle Country Road and was arrested for second-degree harassment, a violation, officials said. He was taken to headquarters where he was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, officials said.

• Police arrested Daniel Manno, 29, at his home on Leo Lane in Deer Park around 10:20 a.m. last Thursday for stealing jewelry, officials said. He was taken to police headquarters and charged with misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. The jewelry, as well as a checkbook found in his possession, had been stolen from a female resident of Cedar Path in Riverhead, police said.

• Jacqueline Cobb, 33, was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny at Target on Route 58 around 2:05 p.m. Monday, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

