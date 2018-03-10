Cops: Mattituck man charged with leaving scene of accident

A Mattituck man who was spotted driving erratically at a high rate of speed was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Peconic Friday night and was also found to be responsible for a hit and run crash in Riverhead, according to Southold Town police.

A pickup truck driven by James Wells, 53, was stopped on Main Road in Peconic for a traffic violation shortly after 8:30 p.m., police said. Mr. Wells failed several roadside sobriety tests, police said. He was arrested and transported to police headquarters for arraignment.

His vehicle was seized in accordance with the Suffolk County law, police said.

Southold police were then alerted to the fact Mr. Wells was possibly involved in a hit and run crash in Riverhead. Mr. Wells was additionally charged with leaving the scene of an accident by Riverhead police. The crash occurred earlier Friday just before the border of Southold and Riverhead towns in front of 1977 Main Road in Jamesport, according to Riverhead police. Additional information on that crash was not immediately available.

Comments

comments