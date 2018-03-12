Riverhead High School announces top 15 students for 2018

Riverhead High School recently announced the top 15 students in the Class of 2018.

Juliette Lehman, who serves as president of the school’s math club and National Honor Society chapter and captain of the Latin club, is valedictorian. Juliette is also a member of the Latin Honor Society and Women in Science and Engineering (WISE) program. She plans to attend Webb Institute to study naval architecture in the fall.

Olivia Dickerson is salutatorian. She is a member of Key Club, math club, robotics club, National Honor Society and French Honor Society. She is also captain of the varsity volleyball team and participates in WISE. She is still undecided on her college plans.

Both girls have received numerous academic accolades, enjoy hiking and “credit their academic success to focus and determination,” the district said.

Rounding out the list are, in ranking order, Evelyn Jaffe Kennedy, Olivia Pizzuto, Robert Stahl, Catherine Farrell, Madison Cohen, Keely McCabe, Benjamin Mearkle, Josie Manucha, Lauren Schaefer, Sarah Vunkannon, Avenue Smith, Trinity Sivec and Carla Crump.

