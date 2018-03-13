Immigration talk scheduled for Sunday

North Fork Reform Synagoue will host an immigration discussion Sunday, March 18, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library.

Sonia Spar will explain the new mission statement of the federal agency in charge of immigration services and how the lives of “dreamers” and others will be affected. Ms. Spar has worked for a national Jewish civil rights and human relations organization and a community leader and member of the Southold Anti-Bias Task Force.

The discussion is free. For more information, call 631-921-3354 or visit northforkreformsynagogue.org.

