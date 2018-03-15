Cops: Queens man stole multiple power tools from Lowe’s

Riverhead Town police arrested a Queens man in connection with multiple thefts at the Lowe’s Home Improvement on County Road 58.

Peter Schnauder, 52, of Middle Village allegedly stole numerous power tools from the store. He was charged with three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny. Suffolk County police also charged him with fourth-degree grand larceny on March 11.

He was held on $20,000 bond or $10,000 cash related to that charge and is due back in court April 10, according to online court records. He faces multiple other charges following the March 11 arrest, court documents show. He was charged with a felony for aggravated unlicensed operation.

He was arraigned in Riverhead Justice Court on the most recent charges and remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility, police said.

Lowe’s reported to police that the thefts occurred between September 2017 and February 2018.

