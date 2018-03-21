Police looking to ID man they said stole from Riverhead AT&T store

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the man they said stole phones from a Riverhead store earlier this month.

According to a press release from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police detectives, the man pictured stole three Apple iPhones from the AT&T store at 111 Old Country Road on March 8 at approximately 4:10 p.m.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this man is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or send an email through the website at tipsubmit.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

Photo credit: Riverhead Town police said this man stole phones from an AT&T store earlier this month. (Credit: SCPD)

