McGann-Mercy community to march in show of support for saving school

Parents, students and alumni of Bishop McGann-Mercy High School, which the Diocese of Rockville Centre announced will close at the send of the school year, plan to march in the Hampton Bays St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday to show that they are working to finds ways to keep the school open.

“I think our biggest thing is that Catholic education has a huge presence out here and we want to show the community that we’re thriving,” said Kerry Wilkie, a parent of two Mercy students.

Ms. Wilkie moderates “Mercy High School Friends,” a Facebook page that was created after the diocese’s announcement last Monday. A website is in the works to reach supporters beyond Facebook, she said.

The diocese pointed to rising costs and decreasing enrollment that led to the decision to close Mercy, which is the diocese’s easternmost Catholic high school on Long Island.

Those fighting to keep the school started a GoFundMe page, “Save Bishop Bishop McGannMercy H.S.” on Tuesday that has raised more than $3,000 as of Wednesday morning.

Marchers plan to meet at the Hampton Bays Middle School parking lot at 10 a.m. before the parade kicks off at 11 a.m.

“We will peacefully continue what we’re doing and we won’t stop until the school is saved,” Ms. Wilkie said.

