Riverhead police ask for help identifying man who used stolen credit card

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town police detectives are looking for help to identify and locate a man who used another person’s credit card to make an online purchase.

The man seen in video surveillance entered Schwing Electrical at 1328 East Main St. on Feb. 2 and told employees that an online order he made had been delivered. “Employees were suspicious of the man’s story and did not release any packages to the man, who left the store without incident,” police said in a press release.

Also, the man had used a stolen credit card number to purchase $10,400 worth of clothing from Barney’s New York, according to police.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Police ask that anyone with information about these incidents call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-220-TIPS. Tipsters can also text “SCPD” and the message to “CRIMES” (274637) or send an email through tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

