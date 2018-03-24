Riverhead Blotter: Larceny, DWI charges levied this week

Robert Guzzardi, 21, was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny, stemming from an ongoing investigation, officials said. He was arrested at headquarters around 9:50 a.m. last Wednesday and released on a desk appearance ticket, officials said.

• Police arrested Diego Abrego for driving while intoxicated on West Main Street around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, officials said.

• Martin Boch Uyu, 39, of Riverhead was arrested for driving while intoxicated around 2:40 a.m. on Cross River Drive in Northville last Wednesday, officials said.

• Jodie Corwin was arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny around 3:25 p.m. at Target on Route 58 last Wednesday, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments