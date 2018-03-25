Southampton Blotter: Woman sold drugs at Flanders rest stop, police say

A Flanders woman was arrested on felony drug charges Friday night after police received a report of a woman selling narcotics from her vehicle at a rest stop in Flanders, according to Southampton Town police.

Police found a vehicle matching the caller’s description and pulled it over for a traffic infraction, authorities said.

Upon being interviewed, the driver, Katherine Campos-Estrada, 27, handed an officer the vehicle’s registration, along with a plastic bag containing 17 smaller bags of powder cocaine, police said.

Ms. Campos-Estrada was held for morning arraignment and charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, felony third-degree criminal possession of a control substance with intent to sell and two violations, police said.

• A Flanders woman who was reported to be intoxicated and attempting to urinate on the Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance building Saturday was arrested for possession of crack cocaine, police said.

Police received a call about the woman and found Alice Burns, 50, on Flanders Road at Gilder Avenue.

Upon a stop, Ms. Burns was seen stuffing a crack pipe in her back pocket, police said. Police found a quantity of crack cocaine in her coat pocket.

Ms. Burns was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• Anthony Nash, 23, of Riverhead was arrested for drunken driving Sunday after a traffic stop on County Route 104 in Riverside, according to state police. Upon being interviewed, Mr. Nash was found to be intoxicated, police said. He was charge with DWI, police said.

• Paolo Castillo, 34, of Huntington was arrested following a traffic stop Sunday on Cross River Drive in Aquebogue, police said.

Upon investigation, it was found that Mr. Castillo was driving with a revoked license for a previous offense, police said. He was arrested and transported to police headquarters for processing.

Mr. Castillo was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and three violations, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

