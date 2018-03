Riverhead police are searching for information in relation to a burglary and theft of more than $1,500 worth of gas-powered landscaping tools.

The burglary took place sometime between Feb. 23 and March 8 on Griffing Avenue in Riverhead. The suspect cut the locks off of a secure storage locker located on the property, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (631) 727-4500 Ext. 332.

Caption: Police said the above power tools were among the items stolen.

Comments

comments