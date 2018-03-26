Work We Do: Lauren Holz, Lucharitos

I’m Lauren Holz. I’m a server here at Lucharitos for almost three years now.

A day at Lucharitos is never boring. Every day brings something different.

I am a server here, so obviously my main responsibility is taking care of all the guests that come in. I try to give everybody an awesome, happy experience.

I’m really passionate about the food, so I like to describe the menu to everybody, make sure they’re picking the right things. And essentially it’s to rock out on the floor. Make sure everyone’s happy.

I actually started out in Southold. I worked for Sound View. I was the property manager over there for two summer seasons and I loved it but I kind of wanted to have a little bit more social activity and I went into Greenport and applied for waitressing jobs. I was finished and on my way out, I was like “Oh, I forgot about Lucharitos!” So I came to Lucharitos and handed my résumé to Marc, the owner, and I got hired on the spot. And I pretty much started the next day, and I fell in love from the second I stepped foot into this place.

This is the longest I’ve ever worked in any one place and the longest I’ve ever lived in any one place. So it’s very, very, very special to me. I’m very grateful to have found Lucharitos. We’re a big family here.

Picking a favorite dish is like picking your favorite child. Everything on the menu here is truly delicious. My favorite thing, I would have to say, is the scallop taco, but it’s not here all the time so I would say my second favorite is the chicken taco.

Normally I work full time here in Greenport, but with Little Lucharitos opening I did work two nights there. It’s similar and yet pretty different. The menu is a tiny bit different; it’s a smaller area, but same feel. You walk in and you’re hit with the colors and the art. It’s beautiful.

But Greenport is my home. I love Aquebogue but Greenport, for me, is where it’s at.

“The Work We Do” is a Riverhead News-Review multimedia project profiling workers on the North Fork. It is made possible by Peconic Landing. See more photos on Instagram @riverheadnewsreview.

