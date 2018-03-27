Video: Dignified arrival for Tech. Sgt. Briggs, fallen service members

Tech. Sgt. Dashan Briggs, the Riverhead native who was killed in Iraq last week, is arriving home at Francis S. Gabreski Airport Tuesday afternoon for a dignified arrival and brief family reception.

Tech. Sgt. Briggs was one of four members of the 106th Rescue Wing based in Westhampton Beach to die in the helicopter crash. Three other service members were also killed.

Also arriving home to the 106th Tuesday are Maj. Christopher T. Zanetis, a HH-60 rescue pilot and Master Sgt. Christopher J. Raguso, a HH-60 rescue pilot. The fallen service members arrived in the United States last week at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware before today’s dignified arrival in Westhampton Beach. They died March 15.

The video above provided by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, can be viewed from the beginning or live.

