Featured Letter: Caring for animals

To the editor:

With the arrival of spring, I am reminded that April is Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month and, with your help, our team at the North Fork Animal Welfare League is committed to making our community cruelty-free. Animal cruelty and neglect cross all social and economic boundaries.

The shocking number of cases reported is just the tip of the iceberg, as most cases are never reported and go undetected. Animal cruelty can be either deliberate abuse or simply failure to provide proper care for an animal. Either way, whether the animal is a pet, farm animal or wildlife, the end result is that the victim can suffer terribly. Animals die every day from neglect.

Determining whether an animal needs intervention can be tricky. In some instances, animals with medical or behavioral issues can appear as cruelty victims. Often, owners lack resources and don’t know where to turn. The league can provide education, financial help or medical assistance for their animals. In other cases, abuse is in fact real and it exists right here in our own backyard. If you suspect an animal is being abused or neglected, you can reach out to us at either our Southold or Riverhead shelters to report your concern. All reports will be acted upon immediately and anonymously.

Our experienced teams are adept at determining the type of intervention needed and will make sure it happens. Your generosity and support of the league makes this possible.

Please, be the voice of those that do not have a voice. If you believe an animal needs help, no matter the reason, call us today. Be the one who saves a life.

The author is the president of North Fork Animal Welfare League

