Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on West Main Street

An unidentified adult male pedestrian died Saturday night after being hit by a car on West Main Street, Riverhead police said.

At 8:53 PM, police received a 911 call of a Pedestrian accident involving a motor vehicle near Weeping Willow Park. “Upon arrival Officers located an adult male lying on the shoulder of State Route 25, West Main Street. Officers quickly determined the subject sustained serious injuries and was not breathing. CPR was started at the scene.

“Riverhead Town Volunteer Ambulance EMT’s responded to the scene, treated and transported the male subject to Peconic Bay Medical Center. The male subject suffered severe injuries to his head and body. He was subsequently transported to South Side Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

Police said detectives responded to the scene and “determined that a 2007 Chevrolet, Cobolt was traveling east bound on West Main Street (St. Rt. 25) in the area of # 971. While heading east the Chevrolet struck the Pedestrian who entered the east bound lane of travel in front of the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle remained on scene and no criminal charges have been filed at this time.”

The New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Any persons who may have witnessed the accident are requested to contact the Riverhead Police Department Detective Division at 631 727-4500 ext. 321.

