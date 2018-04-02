Riverhead Supervisor: Slow down on slick roads during Monday commute

Snow is falling quickly on the East End Monday morning, making the commute a difficult one.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. The National Weather Service said to expect 3 to 5 inches.

A band of heavy snow expected to reach the area around 8 a.m., will caused the snow to fall at 1 to 2 inches per hour through 10 a.m., forecasters said.

“Roads could get slick in spots,” Riverhead Town Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith said in a weather and travel advisory on Monday at 6:30 a.m. “If driving, reduce your speed.”

No closures were reported. Schools are on spring break.

Snow will fall mainly before noon, according to the forecast. Temperatures will rise to around 40 degrees Monday afternoon.

