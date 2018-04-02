Cops looking for pair who stole baseball caps from Polo in Riverhead

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town police are looking for the public’s help to identify the pair who detectives said stole over $1,600 in merchandise from a store at the Tanger Outlets in Riverhead earlier this year.

A man and a woman swiped 48 baseball caps from the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store on Feb. 24. The hats were worth about $30 each.

The woman was described as white, heavy set, 5 feet 6 inches tall and between 30 and 40 years-old. She was wearing reading glasses. The man was described as white and he was also wearing glasses.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about this incident can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

Photo caption: Surveillance footage shows the people police said are responsible for taking baseball caps from the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store in Riverhead on Feb. 24. (Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers)

Comments

comments