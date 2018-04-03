Former Mattituck resident Frances M. Keogh died March 24, 2018, in North Carolina. She was 93.

Born on Oct. 17, 1924, in St. Albans, Queens County, New York to Julia E. (Miller) and Francis W. Bohlinger, she was a graduate of Bishop McDonald High School in Brooklyn. Later she married John A. Keogh in St. Albans on Oct. 11, 1947 and together they made their home in Mattituck.

Frances was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck where she was part of the church choir. She was also a member of the Sacred Heart Mothers Club and a former member of the Mattituck Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She worked at Roy Reeve Insurance Agency in Mattituck as a receptionist for over 20 years.

Surviving are her four children: Peg Paasch of North Carolina, Jack Keogh of California, Paul Keogh of Arizona and James Keogh of Massachusetts, six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, John and brother, Bernard Bohlinger.

The family received visitors April 2 at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated April 3 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated.

