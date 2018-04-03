Donald F. Schmidt of Jamesport died April 1 at his home. He was 94.

The son of Marguerite (Madden) and Joseph Schmidt, he was born Sept. 22, 1923, in Brooklyn.

Mr. Schmidt was a retired chief of detectives for the Suffolk County Police Department.

He is survived by his children, Craig, Jon, Donna, Nancy, Maureen Messner and Lori; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, April 5, from 2 to 4:30 and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a Celebration of Life will take place at 8 p.m. Deacon Frank Barone will officiate. Closing prayers will be said at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 6, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Jamesport Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at tuthillfh.com.

Comments

comments