Lifelong Riverhead resident Frank E. Howard died March 30 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 93.

Born Oct. 6, 1924, in Riverhead, Mr. Howard worked as shop manager for Riverhead Motors. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his brother, Michael (Jeanette) Howard, and sister, Priscilla (Robert) Taunton.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, April 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 5, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

