Lillian J. Montague of Riverhead died March 31 at the Kanas Center for Hospice in Quiogue. He was 75.

The daughter of Landress and Alma Henderson, she was born July 24, 1942, in Greenport and attended Riverhead schools.

For 30 years, Ms. Montague worked for Hazeltine. She later worked for Tru-Tech in Riverhead for 14 years.

Ms. Montague was a member of Unity Baptist Church.

Family members she enjoyed spending time with family, shopping, and loved to tell stories about growing up in Jamesport.

Predeceased by her husband, Macon Montague Jr., Ms. Montague is survived by her daughters, Patricia Hughes, Marilyn Montague and Debra Moore, all of Riverhead; three sisters: Evelyn Logan, Alma Wells and Caulie Robinson; two brothers: Leonard and Myron Henderson; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, April 5, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Unity Baptist Church in Mattituck, followed by an 11 a.m. service. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

