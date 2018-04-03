Work begins on energy infrastructure upgrades in Riverhead

PSEG-Long Island has begun a project that will improve the reliability of the energy grid in Riverhead Town.

The circuit reliability project, funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will occur on a 3.5-mile route along an electric main line circuit, and will last about three months. Contractors will replace existing wires, install new and more durable poles, install or replace switching equipment, and transfer main line wires underground on certain property to enhance reliability, they said last week in a statement.

Crews will work on the following streets:

West Main Street (Route 25) between Middle Country Road and Marcy Avenue

Griffing Avenue between West Second Street and Pulaski Street

Pulaski Street between Roanoke Avenue and Osborn Avenue

Roanoke Avenue between Lincoln Avenue and County Road 58

County Road 58 between Ostrander Avenue and Park Avenue

Northville Turnpike between County Road 58 and Middle Road

Middle Road between Stoneleigh Road and Fanning Boulevard

Also, switching equipment will be replaced at Griffing Avenue north of West Second Street.

“All of these infrastructure upgrades will help reduce the number of customers affected by an outage,” PSEG-Long Island said.

“PSEG Long Island works hard every day to ensure that its customers have the most reliable and resilient service possible,” said John O’Connell, PSEG Long Island Vice President of Transmission and Distribution Operations.

This work is part of a federally-funded, three-year reliability and resiliency project to strengthen the electric grid across Long Island and in the Rockaways. The Long Island Power Authority received more than $729 million through the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program in 2014.

