Gilbert I. Quvus of Riverhead died March 31 at the Kanas Center for Hospice in Quiogue. He was 75.

The son of Luis and Margarita Quvus, he was born April 7, 1942, in Brooklyn.

Mr. Quvus served in the U.S. Army in 1961. He worked as a flagman with PSE&G.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Family members said he enjoyed cowboy movies, wood carving, and painting.

He is survived by four children: Lenora, of Spencer, N.Y., Deanna St. Denis of Ithaca, N.Y., Alexander, of Manhattan and Joseph, of Westchester, N.Y.; his companion, Cyryla Lescenski; four siblings: Lillian of Rocky Point and Louis, Victor and Norma, all of Florida, and four grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, April 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a service will take place at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

