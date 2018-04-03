Arthur Levi Langhorne of Riverhead died March 30 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 86.

The son of George Allen and Lelia Atkins, he was born July 14, 1931, in Cumberland, Va..

For many years, Mr. Langhorne worked as a truck driver for Talmage Agway in Riverhead.

Predeceased by his wife, Eliza in 1988 and his son Larry, Mr. Langhorne is survived by his sons, George, Earnest, Lester, Ronnie, Joseph and Bernard; his daughters, Dorothy Allen and Arlene Blake and 16 grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, April 4, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at Rocky Mount Baptist Church in Cumberland, Va. Burial will follow at the Rocky Mount Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at tuthillfh.com.

