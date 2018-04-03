Store at Tanger Outlets evacuated for ‘strange odor’

Banana Republic at Tanger Outlets was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a strange odor was detected and fire officials are working to determine the cause of the odor.

The odor was reported at about 4:40 p.m. Some people who had been inside were evaluated by medical personnel in an ambulance outside the store. The people were showing symptoms of some kind, but it was unclear exactly what, according to the Riverhead Fire Department.

At 6 p.m., firefighters were waiting for the Brookhaven Fire Marshal to respond with equipment that would allow them to help detect whatever the odor may be.

Additional details were not yet available.

Photo caption: A Riverhead Fire Department firetruck on scene Tuesday afternoon. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

