Congressman Zeldin to hold mobile office in Peconic Friday

Congressman Lee Zeldin will hold mobile office hours Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Peconic Lane Community Center.

“Do you need help with a federal issue or have a question or concern?” Mr. Zeldin asked on social media Tuesday afternoon.

People can sit down with him or a staff member, either one-on-one or in a small group.

No appointments are necessary, he said. Those seeking further information can contact Mr. Zeldin’s office at (631) 289-1097.

The Peconic Lane Community Center is located at 1170 Peconic Lane.

