Lifelong Riverhead resident Wilhermine “Billee” Friszolowski died April 3 at the Acadia Center in Riverhead. She was 96.

The daughter of William and Hermine Walters, she was born Nov. 12, 1921, in Riverhead and graduated from Riverhead High School in 1939.

Ms. Friszolowski worked as a clerk for the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

For over 50 years, she was a member of the Riverhead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary 273 and the Riverhead Republican Club.

Predeceased by her husband, Frank, in 1980, Ms. Friszolowski is survived by her children, Joanne and Pete, Bill and Shirley, Fran and Vinnie and Pete and Deb; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Cremation was private. Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to Give Kids the World in Kissimmee, Fla.

