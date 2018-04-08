Joe’s Garage and Grill in Riverhead closes after four years

After four years in business, downtown Riverhead restaurant Joe’s Garage and Grill is closed and is listed for sale.

The 187-seat car-themed restaurant occupied the ground floor of the Summerwind apartment complex on Peconic Avenue. It opened in March 2014, offering barbecue and what partner Ray Dickhoff said before the opening was a “family-friendly atmosphere” that tied into the community’s auto-racing history.

In January, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page that it would close for a winter break and have a grand reopening in March. On March 2, a Facebook update mentioned that the reopening would happen later in the month.

The business is now listed for sale with Bagshaw Real Estate LLC for $399,000.

No updates have since been posted. Mr. Dickhoff did not respond to a request for comment.

